Movies Renny Harlin nominated for Worst Director of the Year – Bruce Willis got his own category at the parody gala with his confusing performance

The Golden Raspberry Award Gala rewards the best performances of the year in the film industry.

Parody gala The Golden Raspberry Award, best known as the Razzie Gala, has published again candidates for the “terrible” performances in the film industry in 2021.

This time, there is also a blue-and-white color among the candidates, as the Finnish director Renny Harlin is nominated for Worst Director of the Year for his film The Misfits.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnanin the robbery comedy starring in the state of “Jazeristan” resembling Qatar. The film was shot in the United Arab Emirates, and it is also where most of the film’s funding comes from.

The Misfits was charged in Qatar last summer as a propaganda film in which the United Arab Emirates tries to brand Qatar as a terrorist state.

Harlin’s competitors in the series are Joe Wright from the movie The Woman in the Window, Coke Daniels from the movie Karen, Stephen Chbosky from the movie Dear Evan Hansen and Christopher Ashley from a musical film Diana: the Musical.

Last the latter received the most nominations, a total of nine. The filming of the Broadway musical, which appeared on Netflix last fall, received crushing reviews in the press. For example, The Guardian Peter Bradshaw wrote the film is so bad that it makes a person hyperventilate.

In addition to the musical Diana, they are nominated for the worst film Infinite, Karen, Space Jam: A new legend and The Woman in the Window.

“Here’s an overview of what we saw,” the Razzie Gala announcement said. “Torturous musicals, unexciting thriller copies, a nearly two-hour product placement film, and more Bruce Willis than the stomach of any hungry viewer could pull.”

Great actress titles at the Razzie Gala are nominated among others Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Mel Gibson mixed Jared Leto.

Leto received an almost complete collision with critics for his supporting role in the film House of Gucci. Leto starred in the film Paolo Guccia.

“Jared Leto stretches and shakes words at his own level. He has been disguised as unrecognizable, tasteless by Paolo Guccina, but that doesn’t mean any quality. Her highlights are self-talk and pissing on her uncle’s scarf, “described HS’s film critic Tero Kartastenpää in his review.

This year What is special about the Razzie Gala is that it is a Star of Die Hard Bruce Willis is a sure winner. Namely, he owned one category altogether.

The “Bruce Willis Worst Role Performance in 2021” category will be named the worst Bruce Willis film of 2021, as the name implies.

On the other hand, Willis ’mind-boggling pace can be understood by looking at the production schedules for his films: According to IMDb, the film site e.g. American Siege filmed in eight days, one day went into final production.

Razzie gala has been held for 40 years as a kind of antithesis to the annual Oscar gala. The aim is to celebrate the film industry’s worst acting and directing and to parody the spring gala season, where the industry rewards itself highly.

Nominations will be given at the same times as the actual Oscar nominations, as will the awards gala itself the day before the Oscars.

In Hollywood The Razzie Gala already has a cult reputation, and some Actors capable of self-irony have received their awards at the gala in person. For example, in 2010 Sandra Bullock considered the classic to be elevated, self-ironic speech after receiving an award for the film All About Steve.

Bullock stepped onto the stage, pulling carts full of movie DVDs for the Razzie Award-winning foundation. “Thank you for ruining my career with a very bad decision,” he sculpted. He also promised to show up next year if the award winners promised to watch the film and wonder if his performance was indeed the worst of the year.

Last year’s Razzie winners included the ex-mayor of New York Rudy Giulianiwhich was seen in an embarrassing light Borat 2 in the film as well as the singer Piggy directed by a melodrama Music.