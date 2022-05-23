Movies Protests were seen on the red carpet in Cannes against the violence experienced by women

On Sunday, a group of 12 women protested against the violence experienced by French women. Friday saw protests against sexual violence by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Cannes the film festival has seen two demonstrations in a short time.

A protest was seen on the red carpet on Sunday just before the premiere of a film about the serial killings of prostitutes, movie site Deadline and french media.

An Iranian-born was about to begin in the Palais des Festivals Ali Abbasin controlled by Holy Spider movie premiere as 12 women stopped in front of a building on the stairs.

The women dressed in black had a large banner on their hands and they also lit smoke bombs. The banner featured the names of 129 women who have been murdered as victims of domestic violence in France since the previous Cannes Festival in July 2021.

The group that was seen in Cannes this year took responsibility for the protest Riposte Féministe documentary says.

The French documentary follows ten groups of women protesting against rape, murder and harassment of women across France. The documentary also tracks how the police react to the cases.

A group called Les Colleuses (“Glueers”) has been gluing black-and-white messages to city walls and other surfaces at night since 2019, challenging passers-by to pay attention to gender-based violence. The texts read the stories and names of the victims of violence.

Members of the Les Colleuses group presented the names of 129 victims of the murdered woman in Cannes.

Abbasin controlled by Holy Spider tells of an investigative journalist who investigates the serial murder of prostitutes in the holy city of Iran, Mashad. Behind the murders is “Spider Killer,” who believes he will cleanse the streets of sinners.

The film is based on real life. Saeed Hanaei In 2001, a builder named was convicted of the murder of sixteen sex workers in Mashad. He claimed to have been given a “sacred mission” to cleanse the city of prostitution. Hanaei was nicknamed the Spider Killer in the press, and later became the hero of some extremist Islamists.

On Friday A demonstration took place on the red carpet in Cannes a moment before George Millerin Three Thousand Yeards of Longing movie premiere. The protester opposed sexual violence against women by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The protester tore down his evening gown and revealed the text written on his body, “Stop raping us”.

The woman was part of the French Scum group. Group members describe themselves as “radical feminist activists”.

Four years ago, Cannes saw a demonstration by female actors opposing gender discrimination in the film industry.

