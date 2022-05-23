Luis Enrique has announced this Friday the list of the 25 players summoned for the next national team break in which the Spanish team will have to play four matches corresponding to the UEFA Nations League.
The main novelties with respect to previous lists are Ansu Fati, Thiago and Marco Asensio who return to a call, while the two great absences are Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal. Both have been left out due to injury.
The summoned list is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez and David Raya
Defenses: Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Laporte, Pau Torres, Eric García, Íñigo Martínez, César Azpilicueta and Dani Carvajal
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Thiago, Gavi, Koke, Carlos Soler and Marcos Llorente
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Álvaro Morata, Raúl de Tomás, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati
The four games that the Spanish team will have to face corresponding to the group stage of this third edition of the UEFA Nations League are:
Spain – Portugal (June 2)
Czech Republic – Spain (June 5)
Swiss – Spain (June 9)
Spain – Czech Republic (June 12)
In the subsequent press conference, Luis Enrique was asked about the controversy that has arisen around the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, after the audios about the Spanish Super Cup were leaked, in which he is also involved Gerard Piqué.
The coach has come out in defense of the president: “This is not going to affect us as a team at all, but I do want to say one thing. It is impossible to live away from the public beating that is done to the president, and that makes no sense. From here I want to show you my confidence, that of the staff, a confidence not only based on the fact that I work here and know you, but also that, as an assembly member that I am, I can confirm that the Federation has the highest standards of transparency. That is irrefutable, and its Management is impeccable.”
“I’m not going to go into such a rough, ugly topic, and it’s also unfair. That public beating that Mr. Luis Rubiales is suffering doesn’t make sense. And it’s clear that I make sporting decisions,” added Luis Enrique.
