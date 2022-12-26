Movies | Hollywood spectacles, novelties from top directors – You can expect all this from the film year 2023

The year 2023 brings the expected big Hollywood films, with and without superheroes, as well as new releases from internationally acclaimed filmmakers.

Worn out there were still plenty of films at the premieres of the year whose release had been postponed due to the corona pandemic. Although the fall of 2022 was the first “normal” half-year since 2019, cinema attendance numbers did not return to the pre-corona level, neither in Finland nor anywhere else in the world. The entire industry is now tense as to whether people will be able to go to theaters in the old fashion next year.

Potential box office magnets are at least coming to the big screen next year.

In the big ones American Hollywood movies have – of course – plenty of new big-budget superhero movies coming up. In the Marvel universe, where all the movies (and now the series too) are connected to each other, “phase five” will begin next year. To start it Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang in Marvel’s new Ant-Man movie.

Probably the most anticipated Marvel news of the year Guardians of the Galaxy – the third part of the film series, which premieres on May 3. It has been directed and written by him like the previous ones James Gunnwhich moved to a competitor this fall: Gunn is now piloting the Warner company’s DC superhero film universe and reform it with a heavy hand.

There are also several DC superhero films coming to theaters in 2023. Among them, the most attention has already been attracted in advance The Flashplaying the title character Ezra Miller due to the sensational news about The film, which has been ready for a long time, will probably be released in theaters in June. DC’s most popular movie Aquaman (2018) will get a sequel at the end of the year.

The superhero genre there are big Hollywood entertainment movie events planned outside as well. On June 28, the fifth Indiana Jones movie will be released Indiana Jones and the Age of Destiny. From the previous one Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 15 years have already passed by then. The time of destiny will remain the last film in which Harrison Ford plays the title role, as he is already 80 years old.

Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the film series, which will premiere in June.

Other new parts of successful film series include, for example, the third Creed (3.3.), fourth John Wick (22.3.), the tenth The Fast and the Furious (probably May) and the seventh Mission: Impossible (July). Denis Villeneuve Dune-the second part of the film adaptation will hit the big screen in November.

Supervisor Christopher Nolan is one of the few Hollywood actors today who can make big-budget movies on any subject they want, and whose novelty is always the case. In July, Nolan will be in theaters Oppenheimerwhich tells On J. Robert Oppenheimerabout the developer of the first nuclear weapons.

From many there are many new works coming out in 2023 from interesting indie and arthouse filmmakers.

For example Hereditary– and Midsummer-director-writer of horror films Ari Aster’s the novelty is called Beau is Afraid. Previously, it went by the working name for a long time Disappointment Blvd. The film, described as a surreal horror comedy, does not yet have an exact premiere date. An indie favorite From Wes Anderson there are plans to release two films next year, Asteroid City to the big screen in June and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar later to Netflix.

Decision to Leave is a romantic thriller in its genre.

Next year’s new movies from the streaming services include, for example, set in the 19th century, by Scott Cooper directed thriller The Pale Blue Eye as well as Korean Jung_E. The latter is Train to Busan -movie as well Hellbound– having directed episodes of the series Yeon Sang-ho new science fiction movie. Both will appear on Netflix in January.

by Ridley Scott big Napoleon– the historical epic is supposed to appear on the AppleTV+ service next year, but the exact date is not known.

Finland many acclaimed and award-winning novelty dramas that have already premiered in other parts of the world will arrive in theaters next year. Park Chan-wook too korean drama Decision to Leavewhich was awarded for best director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will be released on Finnish screens on January 27.

Nina Hoss in the film Tár.

by Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisher (Finnish premiere 3.2.) , by Todd Field glorified Tar (24.2.) and Darren Aronofsky The Whale (3.3.) premiered in the fall at the Venice Film Festival and may be strong at next spring’s Oscars.

Winners of the Golden and Silver Lions of Venice, By Laura Poitras document All the Beauty and Bloodshed and French Alice Diop true drama Saint Omer, have not yet received their Finnish premiere. Next year they will still probably arrive here in some form, as well as the special prize of the Venice jury, sentenced to imprisonment in Iran Jafar Panahi novelty Well Bears. Received a lot of praise at the autumn Telluride Festival in the USA Sarah Polley Women Talking also seen in Finland next year.

Riku Nieminen plays the title role in the movie Spede.

The year 2023 domestic novelty films are among others Pamela Tolan directed comedy drama A ridiculously stupid idea (premiere 13.1., Jalmari Helanderin violent action movie Go (27.1), Marja Pyykön Skimbagirls (10.2.) as well as those who directed previously praised documentaries by Tonislav Hristov Kind taxi driver (17.2.). Aleksi Delikouras guided by Spede will be published in the fall, Maria Sidin new Risto Räppääjän the date of the premiere is not yet known.

If it goes well, it will also premiere next year Aki Kaurismäki new directing work. With a working name Dead leaves According to Kaurismäki, the moving film is “a love story between a woman who fills the shelves of a supermarket with a zero hour contract and a sandblower”. It will be seen in the main roles Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen.