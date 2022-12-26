Christopher Judge has established a record with his speech to the The Game Awards 2022: awarded by none other than Al Pacino for the best performance, the actor spoke for seven minutes and fifty-nine seconds.

In addition to the record of 103 million views, The Game Awards 2022 have therefore conquered another record thanks to Judge, whose “acceptance speech” lasted longer than the one delivered to the Oscar of 1942 from Greer Garsonwho spoke for five minutes and thirty seconds.

In short, it seems that the intervention of Kratos’ voice actor has had positive implications, although there and then the duration of his speech has caused quite a few headaches for Geoff Keighley and in general to the lineup of the event, forcing the successive winners to speak little and quickly to get back on time.

Similarly, the reactions to Judge’s performance at The Game Awards 2022 were mixed: many appreciated the sincerity and emotion expressed in those eight minutes, others found the judge’s contribution boring and long-winded, if not disrespectful. actor.

