After the triumph against Racing Club through penalties, Boca Juniors disputes the title of champion of the League Cup against Tigre. We remember that, unlike the previous instance, the duel will have extra time and if the parity continues, shots from the twelve steps.
Then, all the information of the definition that is coming in the domestic contest:
Date: Sunday May 22
Where: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium (Cordoba)
Referee: Dario Herrera
Time: 16:00 (ARG, BRA), 20:00 (ESP), 13:00 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by ESPN, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Oscar Romero, Alan Varela, Guillermo Fernandez; Sebastian Villa, Darío Benedetto and Eduardo Salvio. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
Tiger: Gonzalo Marinelli; Lucas Blondel, Victor Cabrera, Abel Luciatti, Sebastian Prietto; Ezequiel Fernandez, Sebastian Prediger; Facundo Colidio, Cristian Zabala, Alexis Castro; Matthew Retegui. SD: Diego Martinez.
The Xeneize has a favorable record before the cadre of Victory: they clashed in 72 opportunities: 48 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses. The last game ended 2-0 in favor of Battaglia for the fourteenth round of the 2022 Professional League Cup with goals from Darío Benedetto and Luis Vázquez.
#mouth #Tigre #definition #day #time #formations #League #Cup #final
Leave a Reply