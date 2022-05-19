All investigations are underway for Jacopo Varriale’s dramatic accident: the swimmer, father of a one-year-old child, died at 36

Investigations into the death of Jacopo Varriale, the 36-year-old father who died on the Florence-Pisa-Livorno highway. The police are looking for the victim’s cell phone, because they are certain that thanks to the device they will be able to reconstruct the hours preceding the dramatic accident.

Jacopo, after an evening with his swimming friends, took the freeway in the wrong direction and crashed with another car. On board the latter, there were four young people who were returning from the club. They are currently hospitalized in serious condition and, according to the latest news reported, they are not investigated in the affair.

The investigators want to understand why the 36-year-old took the freeway in the wrong direction and why, despite the cars he crossed before ending the race in a tragic way, who honked the horn and tried to warn him by flashing, has not stopped.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that Jacopo Varriale has passed the exits Pontedera, Ponsacco, Lavoria, Vicarello, that of the Collesalvetti A12 motorway and has also passed two service areas. He kept driving in the wrong direction for 27 kilometers.

Pain for the death of Jacopo Varriale

Agents suspect he had hurry to go home. They want to find the smartphone, to try to reconstruct the minutes before the accident. Unfortunately, Jacopo Varriale’s car is completely destroyed and it will not be easy to extract the device from sheet metal.

The whole community is shocked by what happened. The young man left there in pain wife and its one year old baby.

The car of the four teenagers was also completely destroyed and the conditions of Tommaso Daini, Stefano Corsi, Michele Tessieri and Marco Tamberi would be serious.

Jacopo’s funeral was celebrated in the church of the municipality of Santa Maria a Monte. Many people present who wanted to greet him for the last time and show affection and closeness to his family.