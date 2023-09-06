Mourning: they mourn the sudden death of a soccer promise due to meningitis

Football mourns the departure of Noami Mendoza, that at just 18 years old he died of meningitis, a disease against which he battled and did not win the game.

“It’s a sad day for the sport. We all had hopes that Naomi would get ahead. She was an impressive girl due to her character and her qualities”, commented the president of the island, Jose Juan Arencibia.

Their teams

The newspaper Marca reported that Naomi Mendoza, doorman for the Canary Islands under 17 women’s team, after not being able to overcome a sudden meningitis. The FIFLP has issued a note highlighting the enormous loss of one of the football talents on the islands.

She was a player who became known in the clubs as CF Las Majoreras, CD Achamán, Universitario or CD Guiniguada Apolinarioteams that have also mourned his death.

“In all the matches of the Las Palmas territory, a minute of silence will be observed in the memory of Naomi. BesidesArencibia has requested the RFEF so that the same can be done throughout the national territory”, says Marca.

The newspaper reported that the mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Carolina Dariasand the sports councilor of the capital city council wanted to be present at the last goodbye to Naomi.

