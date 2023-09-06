Home page World

For days, visitors to the Burning Man festival had to endure the mud chaos in the desert. Now tiny, three-eyed animals transform the area into a pond.

Black Rock Desert – On the grounds of Burning Man festivals in the US state of Nevada are still in great chaos. A storm had hit the tent city of Black Rock City and left everything in the mud. In addition to mud, impassable paths, overflowing toilets and a lack of water, visitors now have to deal with a completely different problem: small crustaceans crawl out of the ground.

After storm: rain brings crab invasion to Burning Man festival

So-called “fairy shrimps” were recently discovered by festival-goers on the site and reported on X, formerly Twitter. One user writes, “So not only do people in Burning Man have to deal with Ebola and acidic mud, but also with the fairy crabs that hatch when Black Rock City gets wet.” In the pictures you can see how muddy hands hold the tiny, transparent animals. Another visitor quipped, “Fairy shrimp – yummy, better than McCormick & Schmick’s.” McCormick & Schmick’s is an American seafood restaurant chain.

Loud spectrum of science the small, legless and three-eyed crabs are found in salt lakes, salt flats or melt ponds. They live in eggs in the ground until they are washed to the surface, for example by flooding, and hatch there. Such was the case in Nevada, where torrential rain had turned the desert floor into thick, clay-like mud. In Germany, visitors to the Wacken Festival in early August experienced something similar muddy weather chaos. (jos)