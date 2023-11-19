Luz Piedad Eusse He is the fatal victim of the tragedy that mourns Colombian motorsports this Sunday. The young journalist died due to the injuries she suffered when a giant screen fell on several people in the Tocancipá Autodromeas a result of the strong winds.

The giant screen fell onto a grandstand of the public attending a scheduled race. Four other people were injured.

The Cundinamarca Fire Department reported: “As a result at the moment we have four 4 injured and one fatal victim. “Autodrome Brigade assists with support from Tocancipá Firefighters and hospital centers.”

As a result of the strong winds that were recorded in the Bogotá savanna, a giant television screen fell on a grandstand located in a high part of the racetrack.

Luz Piedad Eusse was passionate about cars.

What is known is that before 2 in the afternoon, while the final competition of TC 2000 was taking place, the fatal accident occurred when A 5 meter by 4 meter screen fell off due to a strong wind and fell on the VIP room (terrace from which the competition can be seen) of the Autódromo, which overlooks the main straight of the track.

The ambulances that were on the track provided care and first aid immediately, according to witnesses. The injured were taken to the La Sabana clinic, very close to the scene. These would be out of risk, according to unofficial information.

Who was Luz Piedad Eusse?

According to Blu Radio, Luz Piedad Eusse, Lupi, was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by journalist Ricardo Soler.

Luz Piedad was also a motorist. Eight years ago she was the first woman to win the TC Junior championship. She was also a model. She was married and leaves three daughters.

This Sunday Luz Piedad was launching her brand at the racetrack, since next year she was going to compete in the Class A category.

Blu Radio expresses its condolences to the family of our colleague and friend Luz Piedad Eusse, Lupi, who was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by Ricardo Soler and who lost her life this Sunday, November 19, in a accident at the Autodromo… pic.twitter.com/KOSWgtT3dm — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) November 19, 2023

Luz Piedad was passionate about motor sports. In the aforementioned radio space and on her social networks, the journalist was aware of the news about motor racing, motorcycling and other related sports activities.

A former colleague of the journalist highlighted her love for her profession. “She was a woman who was characterized by her joy and her smile. At all times she was laughing and teasing. She was an eternal lover of “irons” as she called racing cars,” she commented.

His colleague added that 11 years ago Lupi had joined the Blu radio program ‘Autos y Motos’ where he worked alongside Ricardo Soler and Nelson Enrique Ascencio.

“He died today in the place he loved the most: the Tocancipá Autodrome,” lamented his former teammate.

The communicator’s colleagues at Blu Radio remember her “charisma, spark and passion for his profession.”

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

