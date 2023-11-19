Leonardo Castro He was more devil than the devil. He was a devilish striker, a scorer constantly on the lookout, who brought out his best repertoire and scored the two goals with which Millonarios, under the rain and in an intense fight, celebrated the victory against América, 2-1 to reach 6 points in group B.

The ball rolled and the Bogotá sky opened, the water fell with all its fury on El Campín, where the soaked bodies fought a tough battle, back and forth, of attack and defense. Millonarios launched the first offensives, it did not materialize, the ball did not work, it drowned in every puddle.

It was a kicking game and the ball fell to an expert, Edwin Cardonaa wet magician who had already attempted a shot and had the arc memorized, and when he had space again he took out that powerful missile, a beastly long-distance right hand, the ball grazed defender Arias, who could not divert the trajectory, only tilt it , so that the shot went directly to an angle, which the goalkeeper did not reach Juanito Morenoit was 0-1 for America in 28 minutes.

The blue reaction was immediate. The team launched its attack weapons, with some clumsiness caused by the enormous downpour. Daniel Ruiz He had the space to get a great shot and barely a streamer came out. Millonarios had a hard time taming that rebellious, wet ball. America, with less pressure due to the partial advantage, came closer again with a shot from Darwin Quintero that passed very close. The devil had the best aim and the temptation was to keep trying.

Starting the second half, Cardona tried again and once again made the ambassador fans suffer, as they covered their eyes so as not to see what seemed like the second. But no, it wasn’t, and then the story changed.

America had grown up. She made water her accomplice. She played comfortably. But she didn’t count on the blue reaction, a furious reaction. Millonarios sailed over that sea to find the tying goal: Leo Castro pushed, gained speed, launched his encompassing shot that surpassed the goalkeeper and when the ball had already passed the goal line Mina’s rejection came, too late, it was a goal, 1-1, and the blue fans were a single tide in their powerful shout. It was 57 minutes.

It was not enough. Millionaires wanted, needed the victory. Larry Vásquez, motivated by collective euphoria, had the second goal, but goalkeeper Soto prevented it. Then Llinás missed it in a crooked header.

The winning goal was a whisper in El Campín that was taking on gale force, and it came, after Cataño began a cavalcade and crossed so that Leo, the enlightened one, scored in complete solitude the 2-1, in 68 minutes . Then, Cardona was sent off, so Millos’ joy was complete.

The sky, which was open and gray, was painted blue again, a bright, vivid, intense blue, while in the stands the fans merged in the warm cry of victory.

