Marco Occhetti had been the voice of the Italian band from 1986 to 1994, bringing hits like Anima Mia around the world. He was 62 years old

A terrible mourning has hit the world of Italian music in the last few days. Marco Occhetti, known in the art world under the pseudonym of Kim and former voice of the famous group of I Cugini di Campagna, died of cardiac arrest at the age of only 62. His daughter Giulia gave the sad announcement.

A terrible mourning has struck the world of Italian music. Marco Occhetti, known in the art world under the pseudonym of Kim and former voice of the famous group of I Cugini di Campagna, he died of cardiac arrest at the age of only 62. It was there to give the sad announcement daughter Giulia.

Thank you all for the messages you have written to him. Dad was a mess and he would have liked to have lots of people around to remember him.

These are the words of the woman, who entrusted thegoodbye public for his dad and thanks to all those who have shown closeness in this difficult time.

The singer passed away forever at the age of 62, on the evening of last Friday, April 22, 2022, for a cardiac arrest. The funeral took place, in front of friends and relatives, yesterday afternoon in the church of Fiano Romanoa small town in the province of Rome where he resided.

Marco Occhetti’s journey with the Countryside Cousins

Marco Occhetti’s entry into the band of I Cugini di Campagna took place in 1986, when he took the place of Paul Manners.

Since he arrived, the band’s biggest hits have become real hits, let’s just think about My soulcapable of conquering the public not only in Italy, but also abroad.

The singer left the group in 1994, when he came to replace him Nick Lucianiwho in turn was replaced in 2004 by Daniel Colangeli, only to return to the group again in March 2021.

In 2017, in a touching interview with The messengerMarco Occhetti told theoblivion in which he had fallen fromabandonment of his former band.