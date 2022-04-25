Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Taitolento Historic double jump failed: cousins ​​tried to jump without opening parachutes on each other’s planes

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in World Europe
The cousins ​​survived the experiment.

Two cousin, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, tried to make a history of aerobatics by changing planes in the air. The experiment failed, but both survived their wild experiment, he says USA Today.

The dizzying attempt was made on an early evening in Arizona on Sunday. Both planes flew to an altitude of nearly 4,000 meters. The planes had “air brakes” developed for this company, which allowed them to fly evenly down the bow without a pilot.

Aikins managed to get on the other plane and was guided back to the ground, but Farrington had to resort to a parachute and land on it as the other plane began to spin in a spiral.

The uncontrolled plane also had a parachute that opens at a certain height. According to USA Today, it is not yet known where the plane eventually fell and in what condition.

The conditions for the experiment were good, with a wind speed of about ten kilometers per hour. Farrington couldn’t say what went wrong in the end.

“It just went and didn’t stop at the 90-degree dive. There was no chance. ”

The “air brakes” had been tested several times and, according to Aikins, everything else had been tested several times. Only the real jump towards the second plane was made for the first time.

According to USA Today, the duo are going to find out what it was like before they consider a new experiment.

Luke Aikins does skydiving tricks. The picture is from 2017. Picture: Tracy Barbutes / Zuma

