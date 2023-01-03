Genoa – Mourning in the way of Genoa. Pietro Kessisoglu died this morning at the age of 84, father of the actor Paolo and historic rossoblu fan. Between the 80s and 90s, Kessisoglu held the position of President of the Club Coordination Committee Genoans.

During his presidency, Kessisoglu had faced difficult situations such as the dispute against Fossati but also unforgettable moments for the rossoblù fans such as the European away games following Aguilera and Skuhravy’s Genoa.

Of Armenian origins, his father Callisto had fled from Smyrna as a child to the Turkish genocide and in Genoa in the following years he had then opened a shop which became a meeting point for the rossoblù fans.

Kessisoglu – who a few months ago had lost his wife Graziella – died at the Galliera hospital in Genoa where he had been hospitalized for a few days due to heart problems. Even the Acg (the Genoan Club Association) currently chaired by Paolo Caricci, joined in the memory of Kessisoglu.