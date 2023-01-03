The Japanese artist has died at the age of 74 Gosaku Otafamous author of the drawings of Mazinger Z, Grendizer and Steel robot Jeegcreated by the writer and cartoonist Go Nagai of which he was a close associate. The artist died after a few days of hospitalization for pneumonia and complications of Covid. His disappearance would have happened there last December 12thbut by the will of the family the news was revealed in Japan only yesterday 2 January