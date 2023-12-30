The world of motorsport has woken up to sad news. Gil de Ferran, two-time CART champion, winner of the 2003 Indianapolis 500 and well-known face in Formula 1 for his collaboration with McLaren, has passed away at the age of 56.

According to the Associated Press, de Ferran appears to have suffered a heart attack while competing with his son at the Concours Club in Opa-locka, Florida, last Friday.

The open-wheel legend began his racing career in British Formula Ford, Opel Lotus and then Formula 3, finishing third in the 1991 British F3 title race behind Rubens Barrichello and David Coulthard. He came back stronger in 1992, winning the title with Paul Stewart Racing.

He then won three races in FIA Formula 3000 in 1993 and 1994 and tested for the Williams and Arrows F1 teams. He eventually made the leap to the United States, where he forged a brilliant career by winning the CART title twice in 2000 and 2001, as well as taking 12 overall wins in the category between 1995 and 2003, including four wins in move to IndyCar.

In 2003, in his fourth and final participation, he won the Indianapolis 500 while driving for Roger Penske, beating teammate Helio Castroneves at the finish line.

Photo credit: Earl Ma Race winner Gil de Ferran

His motorsports career included a stint in what was then known as the American Le Mans Series, winning five of ten races in 2009 in his Ferran Motorsports Acura ARX-01b and co-driver Simon Pagenaud. De Ferran also holds the closed-course qualifying speed record in his Penske IndyCar, having lapped the California Speedway at approximately 388km/h (241.428 mph) in October 2000.

During his career, de Ferran had also taken part in the first Formula E tests in 2014 at Donington with Andretti, but without continuing his adventure as a driver: the Brazilian, however, remained an ambassador of the electric series.

Roger Penske, owner of the team with which de Ferran won the Indy 500, expressed his condolences: “We are terribly saddened by the news of the tragic passing of Gil de Ferran today. Our thoughts and prayers go to [moglie] Angela, at [figlia] Anna, al [figlio] Luke and the entire de Ferran family.”

“Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. An IndyCar champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500, Gil accomplished much during his career, both on and off the track. Gil was loved by many. He was a great friend of Team Penske and the IndyCar family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil's passing is a terrible loss and he will be greatly missed.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Gil de Ferran, Sporting Director, McLaren

However, American racing was not the only area of ​​motorsport touched by de Ferran. The Brazilian driver in fact worked for about two years as Sports Director for the BAR-Honda Formula 1 team from 2005 to 2007, before returning to the same role in McLaren in 2018 until the end of 2020, also contributing to the IndyCar project of the British team . After an initial parenthesis, in May this year de Ferran returned to Formula 1, this time as a consultant for the Woking team as part of the restructuring desired by Zak Brown and Andrea Stella.

“Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family. We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran's family, friends and loved ones,” reads a statement released by McLaren. .

“Gil was an important and integral part of our team. He was a formidable force on and off the track and had a lasting impact on all who raced and worked alongside him. He will be missed by everyone at McLaren Racing.”

Condolences were also expressed by Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, who wanted to remember de Ferran as follows: “I am very shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Gil de Ferran's passing. He was an incredible person and a true champion, and he will be missed by everyone us. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”