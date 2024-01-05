You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He is the only one who has won four World Cups.
This Friday the news of the death of the Brazilian was known Mario Zagallothe only person in the history of the planet to have won four soccer World Cups.
Known as 'Lobo', he won two World Cups as a player, 1958 and 1962, one as a coach, 1970, and another as a field assistant in 1994.
One of the greatest parts of our restful history.
Zagallo won 2 Cups as a player in 1958 and 1962, coach in 1970 and assistant in 1994.
Velho Lobo has won 4 two 5 world titles in Brazil.
Rest in peace, darling! pic.twitter.com/hHQjTkHFcD
— Futmais | Menino Fut (@futtmais) January 6, 2024
