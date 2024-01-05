The information was published on the former player's social networks; the reason was not disclosed

Four-time world football champion Mário Jorge Lobo Zaggalo, known as Zagallo, died on Friday (5 January 2024), aged 92. The information was published on the former player's profile on social media.

Read the full published text:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, affectionate father-in-law, faithful friend, successful professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.

“We thank God for the time we were able to spend with you and we ask the Father that we find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us.”

WHO WAS ZAGALLO

Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was born in Atalaia (AL), on August 9, 1931.

He began his career at America, in Rio de Janeiro. He received his 1st title in 1949, at the Rio de Janeiro Amateur Championship. He joined Flamengo in 1950. There, he won the Rio championship on 3 occasions: 1953, 1954 and 1955.

He signed with Botafogo in 1958. He stayed until 1965. With the Rio team, he was two-time champion and won, among other titles, the Taça Brasil.

He played for the Brazilian team in 1958 and 1962. In his first year, he helped Brazil win the first World Cup. Then, in 1962, he repeated the feat: he was two-time world champion. He retired as a player in 1964.

In the same year, he became coach of Botafogo. He was 34 years old. He remained in the post until 1968.

He was hired in 1969 to coach the Brazilian team – and became the person who held the position most times. He was in the same position from 1994 to 1998. He was coordinator of the football team from 1991 to 1994 and from 2003 to 2006.

O Power360 List below the other teams that Zagallo coached:

Fluminense;

Flamengo;

Kuwait;

Al-Hilal;

Vasco da Gama;

Saudi Arabia;

Bangu;

United Arab Emirates;

Portuguese.

