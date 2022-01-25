First non-British or Irish manager to win for Celtic. He touched two world championships with the national team and wrote the history of Feyenoord.

Mourning in Dutch and Scottish football. Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen, who won the title in 1998, has died at the age of 75 after losing the most important game of his life with dementia. The news was spread through the official website of the Scottish club.

“Everyone in Celtic was saddened to learn of the sad passing of former manager Wim Jansen this morning at the age of 75. Rest in peace Wim, you will never walk alone” –

IDOL – Wim Jansen, in Scotland, was an idol. He replaced Burns in July 1997 and was Celtic’s first non-British or Irish manager. He returned his confidence by winning the championship in his only season at the helm of the team. A victory of extraordinary importance, because it prevented the Rangers from winning the tenth title in a row. See also Football HJK acquired Manuel Martic from Austria in midfield

HOLLAND – Condolences also in Holland. Jansen made 500 appearances for Feyenoord, including the 1970 European Cup final won over Celtic in Milan. He missed the World Cup twice in the 1974 and 1978 finals, against West Germany and Argentina. In the Netherlands he won four titles with Feyenoord and the Uefa Cup in 1974. And another title with Ajax in 1982. As a coach he has twice won the Dutch Cup with Feyenoord.

REACTIONS – Ange Postecoglou, Celtic coach, recalled the historic colleague. His words are taken from the BBC. “I have often said that for everyone to go through this club is a privilege. And I believe our ambition is to leave a mark or a legacy. He did it in 12 months. The impact he had in just one year in this football team is something fantastic. It has left an indelible mark. ” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst also joined in the grief. He worked with Jansen as a young man at Feyenoord and when he returned to Rotterdam after playing with Arsenal and Barcelona. “He had glimpsed my potential and has really helped me since I was very young. It was a really important piece of history for Feyenoord and Dutch football. It’s a very sad day.” See also Corona concerns are piling up among Dutch handball players: end of European Championship for goalkeeper Ravensbergen

January 25, 2022

