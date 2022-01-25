James, passed through Miami, before reaching the National Team, injection of love

James Rodriguez Joined the Colombia selectionin Barranquilla, but before he stopped in Miami to meet his daughter, Salomé.

The Colombian player experienced emotional moments, when he was able to meet Salomé, whom he rarely sees due to the distance between the United States and Qatar.

Photo: James Rodriguez’s Instagram

“It was short but you don’t know the life it gives me,” James wrote on his Instagram, a message that he accompanied with a photo.

James Rodríguez is ready to contribute to the National Team in the crucial matches against Peru and Argentina in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

sports