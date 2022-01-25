Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James, passed through Miami, before reaching the National Team, injection of love

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez at Al Rayyan.

James Rodriguez at Al Rayyan.

James Rodriguez at Al Rayyan.

The Colombian joined the group of Reinaldo Rueda.

James Rodriguez Joined the Colombia selectionin Barranquilla, but before he stopped in Miami to meet his daughter, Salomé.

The Colombian player experienced emotional moments, when he was able to meet Salomé, whom he rarely sees due to the distance between the United States and Qatar.

James Rodriguez
Photo:

James Rodriguez’s Instagram

“It was short but you don’t know the life it gives me,” James wrote on his Instagram, a message that he accompanied with a photo.

James Rodríguez is ready to contribute to the National Team in the crucial matches against Peru and Argentina in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#James #passed #Miami #reaching #National #Team #injection #love

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Who will be the new President? first two rounds bring no decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.