Sudden disappearance

The world of motorsport and IndyCar in particular woke up this morning to sad news. Two-time IndyCar champion and 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at age 56. The announcement of the tragic death was made by the same official website of the main American open-wheel series, which explained how de Ferran is “passed away suddenly after a short illness near his home in Florida“.

The loss of the Brazilian champion is mourned by his wife Angela, whom he met when she worked for Paul Stewart Racing, his daughter Anna and his son Luke. But the news, as well as for all motorsport lovers, is a hard blow for the McLaren team. De Ferran, a Brazilian by passport but born in Paris, was appointed sporting director of the team in July 2018 following the resignation of Eric Boullier. He had left the team at the beginning of 2021 but he had returned there in May this year in a consultant role.

INDYCAR is deeply saddened by the passing of two-time series champion and racing legend Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Yo3b1FkoV7 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) December 30, 2023

Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family. We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran's family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vmyKil7I00 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 30, 2023

He was a consultant to the McLaren team

The Brazilian lived the most important moments of his career as a driver with him Roger Penske's historic teamwith which he conquered the two IndyCar titles in 2000 and 2001 and success in the Indy 500. In his career de Ferran also boasts a second place in the 2009 American Le Mans Series.”Gil was loved by all – said Roger Penske, commenting on the loss of his former driver – he was a great friend of Team Penske and the IndyCar family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. His passing is a terrible loss. We will miss him dearly.”.

“Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened on learning that we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family – we read in the note released by the Woking team – We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran's family, friends and loved ones. Gil was an important and integral part of our racing team. He was a formidable force on and off the track and had a lasting impact on all who raced and worked alongside him. He will be missed by everyone at McLaren Racing.”.