Gifts | They are already trying to get rid of these Christmas presents: “A way to make money”

The most typical product that ends up being exchanged is children's toys, says HOK-Elano. The Tori.fi website, on the other hand, sells clothes and accessories of the wrong size, among other things.

Part of Finns quickly exchange or sell the Christmas presents they receive.

“The biggest spike in gift exchanges and returns is happening right now, i.e. it is timed between Christmas and New Year,” says Prisma's consumer goods group manager Jari Stenberg About HOK-Elanto via email.

This Christmas, according to Stenberg, it has been seen that gifts are bought more thoughtfully than before and according to need. However, there are still returns.

The most typical product that ends up being exchanged is children's toys. They are usually exchanged in situations where a child has, for example, received two identical Lego packages.

Clothes and shoes, such as nightgowns, slippers and winter boots, are also changed to a more suitable size. Prisma has also noticed that headphones and bluetooth speakers are changed to a different color or model.

“ “You can put the item up for sale right away.”

If the gift cannot be returned for one reason or another, it can be sold on. Christmas gifts will appear on the Tori.fi website right from Christmas Day, says the business director of the tori.fi website Jenni Tuomisto.

“The online store is open at all times of the day, so you can put the item up for sale right away,” says Tuomisto.

There are currently around 2 million items for sale at Tori.fi. On Friday, about a thousand of them were told directly that the item had been received as a Christmas present.

According to the Court, the notices state clear reasons for the sale. For example, clothes, accessories, shoes and even a smart watch are on sale because of the wrong size. Some gifts are unnecessary or unpleasant for the seller, such as a make-up bag or perfume, and some sell e.g. electronics purely for the purpose of making money.

The court points out that not everyone states the reason for the sale in their notice of sale.

In addition after Christmas, there is a sale of old, for example electronics that have become unnecessary, under new ones.

“This is also certainly related to the fact that we want to make more space in the children's room by selling toys that we no longer play with.”

He considers selling unnecessary goods reasonable and responsible.

“It is ecological and of course also a way to earn money. Even used goods have their value.”