Crunchyroll's nominations for the 2024 Anime Awards are now available on their official websiteso fans can support their favorite series.
One of the most popular anime since its premiere is Jujutsu KaisenOn the other hand, one of the most popular recent installments was Oshi no Ko. It seems that Both are in several of the competition categories and also compete against each other for one of the most important categories.
For anime of the year The following series compete:
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
For the best ongoing series:
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2)
- ONE PIECE
- SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2)
- VINLAND SAGA (VINLAND SAGA season 2)
For best new series:
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- Hell's Paradise
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
best film
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- BLUE GIANT
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
- PSYCHO-PASS: Providence
- Suzume
- THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
best original anime
- Akiba Maid War
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story- season 2
- Buddy Daddies
- Do It Yourself!!
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
- THE MARGINAL SERVICE
Best animation
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Best character design
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- TRIGUN STAMPEDE
best director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man
- Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion
- Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Daisuke Hiramaki – 【OSHI NO KO】
Best cinematography
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Heavenly Delusion
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best artistic direction
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
best romance anime
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Happy Marriage
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
best comedy anime
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Buddy Daddies
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2
- URUSEIYATSURA
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
best action anime
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- ONE PIECE
best fantasy anime
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2
best drama anime
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Heavenly Delusion
- My Happy Marriage
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- To Your Eternity season 2
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best slice of life anime
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Do It Yourself!!
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
Best main character
- Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Denji – Chainsaw Man
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE
- Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best supporting character
- Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Kana Arima – 【OSHI NO KO】
- Power – Chainsaw Man
- Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
Character “that we must always protect”
- Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
- Pochita – Chainsaw Man
- Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
best anime song
- Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】
- KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume
- Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell's Paradise
Best soundtrack
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- 【OSHI NO KO】
- Suzume
Best opening
- Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】
- innocent arrogance – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
- KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- Song of the Dead – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell's Paradise
Best ending
- Akari – Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Happiness of the Dead – Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) – MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man
- Koi Kogare – milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – 【OSHI NO KO】
- color – yama – SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2
Best Voice Performance – Japanese
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2
- Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE
- Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
Best Voice Performance – Latin Spanish
- Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Emilio Trevino (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll
- Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Best Voice Performance – English
- Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE
- Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell's Paradise
- Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Performance – Spanish Castilian
- David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World
- David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 2
- María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Best Voice Performance – Brazilian Portuguese
- Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson
- Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
- Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Voice Performance – German
- Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride
- Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr.STONE New World
- Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Voice Performance – Italian
- Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night
- Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
- Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Network
- Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
- Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Performance – Arabic
- Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY season 1 part 1
- Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100
- Ra'fat Spleen (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
- Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 1
- Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE
Best Voice Performance – French
- Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!
- Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2
- Martin Faliu (Aqua) – 【OSHI NO KO】
- Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
The Crunchyroll award categories also involve soundtrack – and its different classifications – and dubbing, there are the categories of best film, best original anime, best animation, best character design, best director, best cinematography, best art direction, best comedy anime, best action anime, fantasy, daily life, drama, best main – and supporting – character, so there are many awards to hand out.
What do you think? Who will win for best anime of the year?
Crunchyroll: How can I vote for the 2024 Anime Awards?
You can directly follow this link and vote for your favorite anime series. Remember that You can do it until Saturday, January 27, 2024 (at midnight). The series nominated in different categories have a place in our hearts, remember that voting takes place daily, so you can persistently support your favorite stories of 2023.
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards seek to recognize different anime series for the different work involved in bringing them to our screen, and this includes everything from the script to the soundtrack.
