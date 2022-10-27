The Giallorossi coach is already thinking about the decisive match against Ludogorets: “Today we had no pressure, but we felt the moral obligation to win even for the fans who have come this far. We are a proud team.”

José Mourinho smiles after the victory in Helsinki, even if his head is already projected to the future: “Did I have fun? No. Am I satisfied? Yes. Before the match we had known about the defeat of Ludogorets, we knew that no result would have been decisive. and that we would have played all Thursday at the Olimpico, but we are a proud team and we wanted to win, also considering that we lost the last one in Serie A. It was a good match in many moments, Volpato played his first as a starter, Faticanti made his debut with his beloved Roma, there were no injuries, if we remove the sick Ibanez who remained in the hotel. We must resist, survive and in this Europa League we succeeded and we arrived alive at the last meeting: now we expect the Olimpico help us as happened last year in the decisive match against Bodo “. See also Thanks Rome and thanks Mou. The Conference is valid for everyone: Italy, clubs and cities

Moral obligation – Mourinho then complains of too many games: “It is an accumulation – he says verbatim – of matches and fatigue. With the first defeat against Ludogorets we put ourselves in a situation of pressure, then came the unfair defeat with Betis, we went there with a knife between his teeth. Not today, but we had the moral obligation to win also for the people who came from Rome and who perhaps saved up to have the opportunity to travel with their own team. It was important, now let’s rest a little ‘”.

Mou’s children – On the right wing were Zalewski and Volpato, a very green line for Roma which then saw the entry of the aforementioned Faticanti: “This freshness is good for the team, for Italian football and also for me. In my career I have coached teams with many champions in which it was difficult to let young people play, instead making them grow up is a pleasure, seeing the joy in their eyes. But it is important that these children do not lose their minds and for this generation it is not easy “. See also Mourinho: "Horrible first half, I was frustrated. Inter? The best in Italy"

October 28, 2022 (change October 28, 2022 | 00:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mourinho #Thursdays #match #Olimpico