Vice president says Bolsonaro’s role; defends delivery as a “gesture of pride” for a possible rematch in 2026

the vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicans), now senator elected by Rio Grande do Sul, denied the possibility of delivering the presidential sash to the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) if the current Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) refuses to comply with the rite of transition.

“Lane crossing is from the outgoing president to the incoming president🇧🇷[…] I’m not the president. I can’t put that band on, take it off and hand it over”, said Mourão in an interview with the newspaper Economic value published this Wednesday (Nov.16, 2022)🇧🇷

He assessed that Bolsonaro’s commitment to deliver the track would denote a “great gesture” for an eventual rematch in the next election. 🇧🇷I think it would be a gesture of pride and defiance: “Here, turn around now, my brother. See you in 2026”, stated.

Asked about the state of mind of the government with the end of the mandate, Mourão joked with the version of an excerpt taken from the rap “Se Acabo”, by the band The Beanuts, viralized on the TikTok platform.

“We are in the rhythm of that little song: “Se Acabou”. We are in the rhythm of clearing tables, preparing things. […] A new tenant is coming”he said, referring to the vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Deputy on the ticket that elected Bolsonaro in 2018, Mourão lost space in the government throughout his term and did not run again for Palácio do Jaburu. The post was occupied by General Walter Braga Netto (PL).

According to him, Bolsonaro must work in the coming years to remain the main name of the opposition. “when you emerge from spiritual retreat”in reference to the silence adopted by the president since the end of the 2nd round.

Read other points from the interview:

Mourão denied the possibility of an intervention by the Armed Forces against the election result and defended a strategy of growing the opposition with Bolsonaro’s political capital in the 2024 municipal elections.

“My message is very clear: we have to live to fight another day. It’s no use wanting to die today, otherwise we won’t live to fight tomorrow. Live to constitute a tremendous force”said.

In addition to Bolsonaro, he also placed the governor-elect of São Paulo and his supporter Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) as a possible candidate for the next presidential election.

Mourão defined the proposal to permanently withdraw Bolsa Família resources from the spending ceiling, studied by the elected government, as a “rape in the fiscal balance of the country🇧🇷

However, he assessed that the spending ceiling inherited from the Michel Temer government “It is reaching the limit” and must make room for a new rule “that allows fiscal predictability”🇧🇷

Lula’s relationship with Congress

The vice president said he believes that the Executive and Legislative branches should move closer to the political center in the coming years and stated that the right, the majority in the legislature that will take office in the National Congress in 2023, is not a “Group of rabid dogs”🇧🇷

“We’re going to have to get it right so that they can be part of what their guidelines are. The 2 sides will have to look for each other always looking at Brazil”evaluated.