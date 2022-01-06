The Giallorossi coach talks about his flirtation with the Rossoneri. And silences the Romanist curve that insulted Ibra

An answer to the Mou. The Rossonero San Siro challenges him during the match against his Roma, he then overturns the question and tells of when he said no to Milan. “When I see how San Siro reacted, I am very pleased to have said no,” says Mourinho.

the anecdote – “Three years ago the Milan owners wanted me in Milan – he said -: I thought about it for three days, then I decided it would be a no and I’m happy to have made that decision. I am a professional, but there is room to have passions such as antagonism. Now I am passionate about Roma, I will give everything to Roma. Going back, after what happened today, I’m doubly happy with what I replied. They came to me, but I told them to go home, that I would not go ”.

the choirs on ibra – Mou also stood out for a splendid gesture of fair play during the match: silencing his fans who were insulting Ibrahimovic. The entry of the Swede from Milan in the 77th minute was accompanied by racist chants from the Roma fans’ curve: Mou heard them, but gestured to stop. And the Giallorossi people listened to him.

