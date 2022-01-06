Conasa Infraestrutura, which operates in sanitation, highways and public lighting concessions, announced this Thursday the conclusion of the sale of an equity stake to the North American Generate Capital, in the amount of R$ 403 million.

Conasa’s projects currently serve 1.395 million inhabitants in water and sewage, 1,520 kilometers of toll roads and 283,000 public lighting points. “The transaction will provide Conasa with capital reinforcement for further growth, accelerating the deployment of essential public services and sustainable infrastructure across Brazil,” it said in a statement.

Conasa won the auction of the BR-163 – its first federal highway concession – in July last year, in a dispute with the criterion of lower toll tariff. In December, the company took the concession of block B for sanitation in Alagoas in a consortium with Allonda Ambiental, in a bid of R$ 1.2 billion. Conasa also has other regional concessions.

According to a statement, Conasa issued R$ 403 million (US$ 71.4 million) of new shares to Generate as part of the agreement, and the American company is now part of the controlling block.

“For Generate, the transaction represents an expansion of its portfolio of more than $2 billion in sustainable infrastructure assets in the United States to the Brazilian private infrastructure market,” says the note.

Generate serves more than 2,000 customers, including businesses, universities, school districts, cities and non-profit organizations.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?