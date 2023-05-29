Thiago Motta will meet Joey Saputo on Tuesday. Let me be clear: the bench is not in the balance but must be paid even more despite the contract that binds the Italian-Brazilian coach to Bologna until 2024. After drawing with Napoli (“We are not the ones who stopped Napoli but Napoli stopping us…”), after never losing at home against a big team in 2023, the Bologna coach applauds everyone. “Fantastic team. Did Saputo see it too? Yes, he saw it all year round. We started to save ourselves and the fact that we’re on the last day to play for something (eighth place, in Lecce, ed.) is nice And it makes me proud. Today I’m happy because I saw the team approaching the one I want to see, we always have the right motivations. I like to see how my team plays.”

Encounter

—

Outside the stadium Joey Saputo greets dad Lino and mom. Bologna is still in the match on the final day: the president nods and smiles. “If Saputo has to motivate me? No no – smiles Motta -: nobody has to motivate me. I motivate myself. I always want something different and better”. The meeting with Saputo will be Tuesday, the day of the end-of-year barbecue and perhaps of greetings – but before the last championship match – even with those players on expiring who did well today, from De Silvestri who scored the 2-2, Medel (who took over the scene by taking over as central defender) and Sansone who caused the 1-2 and went close to 3-2, disallowed for offside. “The meeting with Saputo? It will be done with clarity. Transparency. Internal and external clarity is needed to have the same line. And on the same line things get better”. Then, here is Lorenzo De Silvestri: “I want to dedicate my goal to Sinisa Mihajlovic, I look up and think that this goal is for him”.