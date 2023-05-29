Home page World

From: Christina Denk

The “New York Times” raves about Austrian rental concepts in its new magazine. The residents there see things differently. What exactly is behind it?

New York/Vienna – The star of the new New York Times Magazine? These are huge skyscrapers with yellow balconies and a swimming pool on the roof – in the middle of Vienna. “Imagine a tenant’s paradise. It could look like Vienna,” reads the article. An ode to the housing market in the capital of Austria.

But is the Vienna housing market really the ultimate? Many residents see it differently. And: What else can Germany learn from its neighboring country?

“Paradise for tenants”: The New York Times raves about an unusual settlement in Austria

The US housing market is turbulent. Real estate speculation in America is currently driving up prices. There she is New York Times Looking towards Europe – to be precise, towards Vienna. She raves about the municipal buildings Alterlaa and Karl-Marx-Hof, the low rents and the solidarity of the residents.

Unlike in New York, where people sometimes spend almost 40 percent of their income on rent, the residents of Vienna only pay around four to eight percent in municipal buildings. Rents are capped and should not be raised above the level of inflation. While in the USA only the poorest are entitled to social housing, in Vienna a full 80 percent of the population qualify for it.

The basic idea: social mix, low earners should not be excluded. “Probably no other developed city has done more to protect residents from the commercialization of housing,” she says New York Times the capital.

“Paradise for tenants”: Vienna’s residents doubt the ideal housing market – “That’s not true”

How much is behind it? “That’s not true,” a Viennese user promptly commented on Instagram. The pensions are high and the conditions for social housing difficult to meet. Also from the research institute Agenda Austria, Austrian magazines like The standard and one Study by the Empirica Institute from 2019 comes criticism.

What cannot be denied according to the portals: the Vienna housing market is a blessing, especially for people with low incomes. On the open market, however, rents have also exploded and fixed-term leases are the rule. Young people and newcomers to Vienna find it difficult to get a place in social housing projects, the waiting lists are long.

And there are also doubts that the social mix works completely, as in the model. It is unlikely that the doctor will actually meet with the craftsman in the evening in the courtyard, for example. The Viennese housing market: According to the magazine, it looks good, especially in comparison to “the catastrophic housing situation in other cities”. The Basic concepts of the Vienna rental market.

Low rents: Can the USA or Germany still learn something from Vienna?

It is controversial whether Germany or the USA should take Vienna as a model when it comes to renting. However, some aspects should make sense as a model. Verena Bentele, the president of the social association VdK Germany, wrote in 2018 at the Frankfurter Rundschau: Vienna has never privatized its municipal housing stock and is constantly building new apartments.

This contributes to the fact that there is more affordable housing in Vienna. Instead of subsidizing expensive rents, Germany could also finance affordable housing, writes the Mirror. And including the middle class in social housing works at least to the extent that there are no continuous problem areas anywhere. In Munich was recently informed about a new Mieter law discussed. (chd)