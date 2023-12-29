From the January 1, 2024motorway tolls in Italy increase by 2.3% following thetheNadef inflation index. The Government has announced that any changes to these increases are regulated through updates to the Financial Economic Plans (PEF). An interministerial decree expected by December 31st establishes the amount of the increases, considering the planned investments and other parameters, with specific variations for each concessionaire that manages the motorway network on behalf of the State.

Motorway toll increase from 2024

From 2024, the motorway toll increases compared to 2023 are 2.3%. The milleproroghe decreeissued by the Council of Ministers, thus introduces a new rule which determines a further increase in motorway tolls, following those already applied on 1 January 2023 (+2%) and the 1 July 2023 (+1.34%).

The Ministry has not yet expressed itself with an official note but journalistic sources say that there will be no increases

By virtue of the increase, Autostrade per l'Italia (Aspi), manager of half of the toll motorway network, plans to invest 1.4 billion euros in 2024 to improve tunnels, viaducts and safety barriers, as part of a 21.5 billion ten-year plan aimed at renewing the motorway network. In 2023, Aspi recorded an overall toll increase of 3.34% (+2% from January 1st and +1.34% from July 1st) and for 2024 an increase of around +2%.

The second manager, the group Astm (Gavio)concessionaire of motorways such as the A4 Turin-Milanthe A6 Turin-Savona (Autostrada dei Fiori) and the A15 Parma-La Spezia (Cisa), invested 850 million euros in 2023, indicating the possibility of a toll increase. However, no tariff changes are foreseen on the A24-A25 motorwayssince the government returned the concession of the motorways in Lazio and Abruzzo to the Toto group, establishing the tariff freeze from 1 January 2024 until 2032.

On the A24-A25 motorways the fares are frozen until 2032

Unjustified toll increase

The increase in motorway tolls expected from 1 January 2024 has attracted strong opposition from consumer associations. Carlo Rienzi, president of Codaconsconsider this increase as an additional one financial burden for Italian families, adding to other increases such as car, telephone and food insurance. Rienzi underlines that, despite these increases, motorway services do not show improvements, highlighting disservices continuous, prolonged construction sites and exhausting queues.

Codacons and Assoutenti against the increase in motorway tolls

Also Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutientscriticizes the toll increase as an action aimed at the profit of motorway companies rather than financing work on the network. He believes that these increases should be rejected, especially without the presentation of the economic-financial plans as requested by the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART). Truzzi urges Parliament to vote against such increasesasking to guarantee effective provision of services and security in exchange for higher costs for users.

