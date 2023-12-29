The magical year

The 2023 is now coming to an end, and with the countdown leading ever closer to the new year it is time to make the final considerations on what was the last season and on the protagonists who stood out. The chapter reserved for is inevitable Max Verstappenwho, as most people know, almost completely dominated the championship, obtaining his third consecutive world title after a world championship almost free of errors and with 19 victories achieved.

The various opinions

A dominance which, combined with the potential of the RB19, has impressed enthusiasts and professionals, as well as drivers involved in other motorsport categories. Among these also Tom Coronel, a 51 year old who has been in business for over thirty years and is particularly expert in super tourism. In addition to his presence on the track, Coronel also plays the role of commentator in his homeland, especially for Formula 1 Magazine. In recent weeks he had in fact also expressed his thoughts on other riders, not without paying attention to some rather strong terms.

Verstappen special, not Red Bull

He did the same more recently not so much towards Verstappen, towards whom he only addressed compliments, but towards his opponents: “If I had to sum up Max Verstappen's season, only one thing would come to mind: his best year ever – he has declared – 19 victories. The Red Bull is a good car, but in my opinion not the best in the field, otherwise Pérez would almost always have had to finish second. Max had a machine and developed it in such a way that he could do something very special with it. And as a result, he has allowed Formula 1 as a whole to grow, on and off the track. He is aggressive in the way he competes and talks: fast, honest and with a hint of roughness, exactly as it should be.”

The other pilots

In addition to mentioning Perez, Coronel focused once again on the Dutchman's other qualities, which will put his rivals in difficulty for a long time to come: “He is the purest rider there is – he continued – I sincerely believe that as long as Verstappen races, everyone else will just be fillers. I never imagined that she would continue to grow this way. This means that next year we will have another championship like thisunless something unexpected happens. Maybe if Mercedes presents a better car than Red Bull, only then could the situation become interesting.”