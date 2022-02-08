Motorsport Olympic winner Caitlyn Jenner will leave as a team owner to formulate the W Series

“The series inspires young girls and enables women to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field,” Caitlyn Jenner commented on her new conquest.

Decathlon Olympic winner Caitlyn Jenner joins the formulas for the women’s W Series.

The series announced on Tuesday that Jenner Racing, owned by Jenner, will be involved in the series this season. Jenner is also set to work as a team manager.

Jenner won the men’s tenth Olympic gold in Montreal in 1976 when he was still known as Bruce Jenner. She corrected her gender in 2015.

“The W Series is a series that inspires young girls and enables women to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field. The W Series is changing the face of motorsport, and its expansion gives me the perfect place to jump in,” Jenner said of the series. pages.

Jenner also has a motorsport background. He drove as a professional and participated in, among other things, the famous 24-hour drive of Daytona.

W Series will begin his third term in May in Miami.

The series will be run this season in conjunction with the Formula One GP Weekend. Emma Kimiläinen has driven in the series in both seasons.

Kimiläinen finished third in the season that ended. The championship has been won by the British on both occasions Jamie Chadwick.