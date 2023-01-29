Motorsport | Mika Häkkinen and Valtteri Bottas crashed out early in the Champions race

Rallicross great Mattias Ekström drove the Champions race to victory.

Swedish two-time rallycross world champion Mattias Ekström celebrated the victory at the Race of Champions car racing event in Piitim, Sweden on Sunday.

Finland was represented in the race by the F1 champion Mika Hakkinen and ten formulagp wins Valtteri Bottas. Both of you will advance to the quarterfinals with Häkkinen bowing to the young Brazilian formula promise For Felipe Drugovich and Bottas losing to the Danish track racing star To Tom Kristensen.

For Ekström the victory in the competition between the stars of different motor sports was already the fourth, with which he equals the record of the French rally giants Sebastien Loeb and Didier Auriol with.

Two of Ekström’s ROC victories came with a final victory over the German formula one legend About Michael Schumacher. On Sunday, he beat Michael’s son, who drives in F1, in the final Mick Schumacher.

“Meeting Mick in the final brought the emotions to the surface. Michael is one of the motor sportsmen that I have always admired the most,” Ekström said of the event on the pages.