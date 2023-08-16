Motorsport at the Olympics? The idea for 2028

The motoring has never found citizenship in the most important manifestation of sporting competition, i Olympic Games. The reason is obvious: according to the provisions of the Olympic Charter – the text that lists the rules and guidelines of the five-circle event – athletes must compete on equal terms. A requirement that of course is missing in motoring, because each driver drives a different vehicle. And even by making the same vehicle available to everyone, the costs would be decidedly high and the performance of the athlete/driver would in any case be influenced.

That of motor racing at the Olympic Games is a story that for these reasons never blossomed. But by Los Angeles 2028 there could be a twist. In these days the Organizing Committee of the Games which will be held in California in six years is discussing which disciplines to integrate into the Olympic programme. Motor racing also appears in the pre-list of nine sports, although it is not clear with which competition format. It almost goes without saying that it would be a turning point in the history of the Games, as was the definitive opening to professionalism.

Motor racing, should it be “accepted” by the IOC (the International Olympic Committee which will receive the organizers’ proposal), would initially be included only for the 2028 edition and at that point its five-circle future will be played out in Las Vegas. The decision on which new sports can be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Games will come in the coming weeks. The IOC is then called to accept or reject the proposal when it meets in Mumbai in October.

The other candidate sports

On the list are cricket (which was only played in 1900), baseball-softball (there were in 2020 but won’t be in 2024), lacrosse (missing since 1948), breakdancing (debuting in 2024), karate (debuting in 2020), as well as kickboxing, squash and flag football. The latter is a form of American football played by teams of five where there is no physical contact but the opponent is “stopped” by taking a flag attached to his belt.