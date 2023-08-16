The tests will be available on PC and it is now possible to register on Steam at this address . Those who participated in the alpha tests will automatically receive an invitation to the beta on August 29th.

Sega and Creative Assembly have announced a closed beta of the multiplayer first-person shooter hyenas in which players will be able to take part from 31 August to 11 September 2023 on PC.

The new Hyenas gameplay trailer

The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailers full of action with rivers of bullets fired in zero gravity and which offers us a very small taste of the dynamism of the firefights proposed by the game. There is also a brief cameo from Sonic, in the form of a stealable item and as a skin for the characters to wear.

We remind you that Hyenas will be available during the course of 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. It’s a multiplayer hero shooter, where each Hyena has unique weapons, skills and personalities. The matches pit four teams of three players as they try to get their hands on a spaceship’s prized cargo and escape to get away with it.