Walmart wants to pamper its customers and has put the cell phone Motorola Moto G04 64GB for only $1,663 pesosmaking this item the best opportunity with mid-range features.

He Motorola G04 It stands out for its elegant and comfortable design. Its slim design and attractive colors make this device stand out for its appearance.

Your screen is a portal to entertainment. With a 1920×1080 pixels display, 6.6 inches, HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, this cell phone guarantees fluid and colorful images, allowing you to fully enjoy series, movies and more.

The main camera offers impressive shots thanks to its camera system.Dual camera with 16MP and AI that allows you to get perfect photos. In addition, its 5MP front camera makes your selfies amazing with the facial retouching function.

Regarding performance, the Motorola G04 is equipped with 4GB physical and 4GB virtual RAMallowing for fast responsiveness and efficient performance. In addition, its Octa-Core processor improves performance so that users can make video calls and use advanced features of the device.

The Motorola G04 is a must-have option for those looking for a quality smartphone at an affordable price. With its sleek design, immersive display, powerful performance and advanced photography capabilities, this device promises to deliver an exceptional user experience in the mid-range.