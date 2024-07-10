The Colombian National Team is preparing for its decisive duel against Uruguay, this Wednesday in the Copa América semi-final.

According to the criteria of

The national team is defending its unbeaten streak of 27 matches, 24 of them under Néstor Lorenzo. But the semi-final match is decisive as it means the passage to the grand final, where Argentina is already waiting.

Flag raising in Charlotte

Since arriving in Charlotte, the venue for the match, the team has been met with massive support from Colombian fans.

Thousands of fans took to the streets and arrived at the team hotel on Tuesday to express their support for the players.

Amidst music, chants and flags, the players finally came out to greet the fans, in a carnival atmosphere.

The players joined in the chants, waved flags and signed shirts, all while being cheered on by the fans.

Colombia has received support in every city in which it has played in the United States and Charlotte is no exception. Thousands of Colombians are expected in the stands for the match that will start at 7 p.m.

SPORTS

More sports news