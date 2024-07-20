Motorola is a brand that has been known for surprising the world with its innovations. And now with the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, it is no exception, as in addition to the update jump.

This innovation also presents an opportunity for consumers looking for top-notch technology, especially when compared to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

He Motorola Edge 40 Prowhich was previously priced at $25,999, is now Available for only $8,999making it an extremely attractive offering. Despite its low price, this device doesn’t skimp on high-end features.

He Edge 40 Pro has a 6.7″ pOLED display inches with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This panel offers an immersive and fluid visual experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia. In addition, it is protected by Gorilla Glass 7, covering both the front and back, ensuring durability and scratch resistance.

Equipped with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM, the Edge 40 Pro ensures exceptional performance. This combination enables seamless multitasking and a fluid user experience. Plus, with 256GB internal storagethere’s more than enough space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

The Edge 40 Pro’s camera setup is equally impressive. Its 50MP triple-lens main system, along with a 60MP front camera, allows you to capture images with stunning clarity and detail. Advanced features like optical image stabilization and all-pixel instant focus ensure crisp, vibrant photos, even in low-light conditions.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro takes the high-end experience to the next level, and now with a price preferential of only $12,999 in the Motorola’s online store

The Edge 50 Pro features a sleek design with vegan leather or glass options on a sandblasted aluminum frame. Its curved display 6.67 inches with Super HD pOLED technology (1220×2712) at 144Hz ensures sharp, detailed images with deep blacks, offering a superior visual experience.

The Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, offering 15% improved performance compared to its predecessor. Like the Edge 40 Pro, has 12GB of RAM, providing the support needed to use multiple applications at the same time and play demanding video games. Its 512GB of storage offers ample space for photos, videos and more.

The Edge 50 Pro’s camera is also noteworthy, with an 50MP + 13MP + 10MP triple system, Powered by artificial intelligence, delivering superior quality images with improvements in dynamic range and contrast.

Another point to highlight is the impressive Edge 50 Pro 4500mAh batterywith load fast 125W, which guarantees long battery life and efficient charging times to keep the device always active.

In terms of pure power, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro It stands out as the most powerful thanks to its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2which exceeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 of the Edge 50 Pro. Plus, its higher refresh rate and higher resolution front camera give it an additional edge in overall performance and user experience.

However, the Edge 50 Pro offers advantages in storage and a higher-resolution display, which could appeal to certain users depending on their specific needs. Additionally, the added value of wireless earbuds and the premium design may justify the extra price for some consumers.