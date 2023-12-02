The month of November leaves some bad results in terms of the number of accidents and deaths on Spanish roads. According to the data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) There have been 92 fatal traffic accidents in which 97 people have died, in a context in which mobility has decreased by 1.1% compared to November of last year.

Motorcyclists continue to be the group that increases the accident rate the most with 24 deaths, and 10 of the 17 pedestrian deaths were in accidents that took place on the highway or highway.

During this month, pedestrian collisions have increased, with 15 deaths recorded, 5 more than in November of last year. On the contrary, fatalities from leaving the road and from lateral and frontolateral collisions decrease, an insufficient decrease since 31 people died when the vehicle in which they were traveling left the road and another 8 in lateral or frontolateral collisions.

Compared to last month, in October there were 88 fatal accidents in which 98 people died, 6 more than in the same month of 2022, in a context in which mobility has increased by 3% compared to October of the previous year, registering 37.1 million long-distance movements.

If the means of travel is taken into account, the groups that increase their accident rate the most are motorcyclists and pedestrians.

24 motorcycle users have died, 7 more than those that occurred in the same month last year. Conventional roads continue to be the most dangerous for this group because of the 24 motorcyclists who died, 21 were in accidents that took place on this type of road. Regarding the use of safety systems, 8 of those who died did not use the corresponding safety system at the time of the accident, 7 of them were traveling in a car and 1 of them, a cyclist, was not wearing a helmet. By autonomous community, November does not present a stable pattern, the community in which the number of deaths has increased the most It has been in the Basque Country, while, in Castilla y León and Catalonia, the fatalities have been lower than in November of last year.

So far this year (until November 30), 1,036 people have died in traffic accidents, 9 people less than in the same period in 2022 (-1%). The days with the most fatalities were Saturday, November 18, with 10 deaths. In contrast, there was only 1 day with 0 deaths: Friday, November 1.