The League finals, European football and the friendly of the Women’s National Team, the highlights.
OF
Caracol and RCN
4 pm Women’s Friendly: Colombia vs. New Zealand.
DSPORTS
7 am Soccer: U-17 World Cup Final: Germany vs. France.
8 am Spanish League: Girona vs. Valencia.
10:15 am Athétic vs. Vallecano Ray.
ESPN
10 am Premier League: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton.
12 M. Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Grenade.
3 PM Premier League: Newcastle vs. Manchester United.
ESPN2
9:20 am Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim
12m. Euro 2024 draw
ESPN3
2:50 pm Spanish League: Osasuna vs. Real society.
9 pm NBA: Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
ESPN Extra
12:20 pm Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
Star+
8:50 am Serie A: Genoa vs. Empoli
9:20 am Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin
11:50 am Serie A: Lazio vs. Cagliari
2:30 pm Serie A: Milan vs. Frosinone
Win Sports +
6 pm League: Tolima vs. Golden Eagles.
8:15 pm Cali vs. Junior.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
OF
