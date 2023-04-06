Motoring | The driving lane on Esplanadi in Helsinki will be closed soon

In Helsinki, work on the expansion of the pedestrian center will begin soon after Easter. On Pohjoisesplanadi, one lane will be closed at the end of Kauppatori.

The development work of the walking center will start on Pohjoisesplanadi at the Kauppator side end. First, the transfer prompts will be installed, and then after a couple of days, the plan is to get to the actual work at the end of the week.

Salminen says that the strong intention is to get the actual work started at the end of next week. For example, bad weather conditions may still delay the start of work.

Salminen says that during the initial phase of the work, one lane will be removed from traffic. Later, the work will progress, and the removal of one lane on Pohjoisesplanadi will proceed towards Mannerheimintie.

on the North Esplanade the starting construction works are related to the fact that Helsinki will experimentally expand the walking, sitting and cycling areas of the core center next summer.

In particular, there will be plenty of new areas for recreation on the Pohjoisesplanadi.

The city’s goal is that by June 12, the arrangements would have been completed in several areas.

Reforms will bring 2-3.5-meter widened areas for walking and lounging to the Etelä- and Pohjoisesplanades, which will have terraces with potted palms and date trees. These works will therefore start after Easter on Pohjoisesplanadi. Work on Eteläesplanadi and Erottajankatu will continue after May Day.

As construction progresses, the Esplanade will become a single lane for cars.

In addition to the widening areas, a two-lane bicycle path will be built on the southern esplanade. The renewed area continues to Erottajankatu, where there will also be flowers and benches, the announcement says. The sidewalk on Erottajankatu will also widen considerably, and the widening will be in use until the end of the experiment, i.e. until the end of 2024.

A new bike path will be built on Lönnrotinkatu in May–June, as long as the weather permits the lane markings to be made.

The construction of the summer street areas of Kasarminkatu and Designmuseo square will start in May. There will be terrace activities in front of the Design Museum.

