The rolls of the drum resound again on the roof of the Region of Murcia. Moratalla vibrates like never before with the Drum Festival. From seven in the morning, the most enthusiastic began to sound their drums and went to the premises of the Association of Drummers, near La Farola, to taste the sweets they had prepared and some ‘copicas’ of coffee liqueur.

This year it was possible to celebrate an activity on the eve since last year the rain prevented it. On Wednesday night, the drummers association offered a surprise to neighbors and visitors. Mari Carmen Pérez, president of the association, recounts that “a show was offered in which our official representatives stood on different balconies in the La Farola area and played their drums coordinated with lights and sound; to end with the launch of a fireworks display. The drums also sounded during the proclamation act that took place last Saturday at the Tietra theater and was proclaimed by Maribel García.

But at dawn on Holy Thursday, along with the first rays of the sun, the rolls once again engulfed the town with their thunderous sound. This acoustic and colorful demonstration will continue this Good Friday and, after a day of rest, it will return on the morning of Easter Sunday. A large influx of drummers gathered around noon in the area of ​​the well-known Farola and its surrounding streets.

“There was a desire to recover the atmosphere that existed before the pandemic,” confessed the mayor, Jesús Amo, an accomplished drummer. And so it was, the roll of the drums sounded to leave behind those dark years in which the pandemic prevented the bustle from taking over the steep slopes and the secluded squares of the town, relegating the drummers to play on the terraces and in the balconies of their houses. The mayor also highlighted the presence of drummers who came from Mula and other towns with drums that share the declaration of World Heritage by Unesco.

This Thursday, the thunder of the drums could be heard from any corner; In any corner, alone or in a group, the drummers once again toured the city in a coming and going in which rolls are exchanged as a greeting.

This cultural and festive manifestation is different from others in which the drum is also used, since the drummers are not part of the processional procession, they play before or after the processions, and they do so in a special and very unique way.

A striking aspect is that the drummer plays with his face covered with a hood; he drums in a personal and individual way and wears tunics with all kinds of colors and combinations; in most cases the drum is completely handmade. Each one has a unique sound, being the result of an effort of several months to achieve a perfect match between the sheep and goat skins.

The process is repeated every year: the skins are adjusted, the belts are attached, the chopsticks are taken and the tunics are sheathed. Many decide to go out in small groups that carry, to take turns, several drums; but there are also those who prefer the solitude that they hide under their hoods. Others, ‘disobeying’ the tradition, go out into the streets with their faces uncovered.

Both of them, moratalleros and drummers from other parts of the Region of Murcia and the neighboring autonomous communities, are participants in a symphony of rolls that accompany children from their earliest childhood and adults until the end of their lives.