There is mourning in the sports world over the death of the former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, sentimental partner of the tennis player Aryna Sabalenkaand who died at the age of 42, the Belarusian federation of this sport indicated on Tuesday.

Koltsov “died suddenly,” the ice hockey federation wrote in a short statement in which it did not specify the cause or place of death. However, several Belarusian media outlets explained the reasons for the athlete's death.

“We are in mourning. The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who knew and worked with Konstantin,” the sports entity said in an official statement.

Koltsov He would have had a thrombus that moved to a vital organ that caused his death, this caused him to collapse, the media explained. smartpress.by. The blood clot, if not controlled in time, travels through the veins and arteries until it reaches organs such as the heart or brain.

The former hockey player, who participated in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics, He began his romantic relationship with the world number two in 2021 and on some occasions he was seen with the 25-year-old tennis player in the Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka Photo:EFE Share

Throughout his career, the Belarusian athlete played in the powerful American NHL league, with the team Pittsburgh Penguins. “It is with deep regret that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, loved and respected by players, teammates and fans,” Yulaev said.

For now, the champion of Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 has not commented on the death of his partner, it is not ruled out that he announces his withdrawal from the Masters 1,000 in Miami (United States), a tournament in which he was going to participate this week.

SPORTS