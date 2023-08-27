One person was killed in a firefight in the Danish capital Copenhagen. This is reported by the police. The victim is said to be a member of a motorcycle gang.

The shooting, which took place on Saturday evening in the Christiania district, also injured four others, according to the police. The fatal victim is a 30-year-old man who, according to the police, was known to motorcycle gangs.

Two suspects are wanted after they fled. Two people have since been arrested in the area, but nothing is yet known about their possible involvement in the incident.

The police also say that the shooting may have been the result of a dispute between motorcycle gangs, which may be related to drug trafficking.