The Spanish team, winner of the title in China 2019, beat the Ivory Coast 94-64 and thus cleared up the doubts left by the defeats suffered in the friendly matches prior to the start of the tournament. Willy Hernangómez assumed the leadership of the team in offense by scoring 22 points.

A few weeks before the start of the Basketball World Cup, which takes place in parallel in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, the Spanish team received some unpleasant news. The ranking to list the possible winners of the tournament, prepared by specialized portals and betting houses, left the Iberian quintet, current champion of the contest, off the podium.

Although the rival, the Ivory Coast, was not the appropriate one to measure the potential of the team led by Sergio Scariolo, his way of playing, the forcefulness, and the statistics put the Red Basketball team back in the fight.

Against the African team, who came to the event with their minds set on improving the 29th place in the World Cup in China, the most outstanding player was center Willy Hernangómez, who scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds in his performance. On the other hand, the quintet in general played a game with a field goal percentage of 53.1%, surpassing the rival who registered 39.7%.

However, the Spanish team registered up to 18 turnovers during the match. “The 18 losses are too many. Some of them have been forced and others have been unforced and meaningless. We have to avoid them”, said the coach at the end of the game.

The next presentation of the Spanish quintet will be on August 28 when they face Brazil, a rival who beat Iran 100-59 in their first presentation.

The United States is not afraid of the New Zealand haka and gets its first victory

The Maori dance traditionally assumed by New Zealand sports teams was present in Manila, Philippines, in the match that pitted the United States team against their oceanic counterpart.

The American quintet, which under the direction of Steve Kerr has in mind to return to the top of the podium after being left out in the quarterfinals after losing to the French team, achieved their first victory by winning with a score of 99-72.

For the winning quintet, the Italian-American Paolo Banchero was the best on offense with 21 points. As for the collective game, where four other players finished with double digits in the scoring section, the United States finished with a 59.3% field goal percentage.

For New Zealand the most outstanding was the player Reuben Te Rangi who added 15 points in the game.

Other results

South Sudan 96 – 101 Puerto Rico

Cape Verde 60 – 85 Georgia

Jordan 71 – 92 Greece

Slovenia 100 – 85 Venezuela

Serbian 105 – 63 Chinese

Source: FIBA