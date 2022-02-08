Culiacán, Sinaloa.- When he tried to hide in the traffic while escaping from elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP), a 24 year old resident of the Las Coloradas neighborhoods was arrested by elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP).

According to what was mentioned by the Secretary of Public Security, the events occurred on the Calzada Heroico Colegio Militar when the officers presumably ordered him to stop but when he refused they went after him until they managed to subdue him.

In said action they found a short firearm with its respective stocked magazine whose legal carrying could not be verified, so it was secured and made available to the corresponding authorities for the investigations established by law.