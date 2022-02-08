Culiacán, Sinaloa.- When he tried to hide in the traffic while escaping from elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP), a 24 year old resident of the Las Coloradas neighborhoods was arrested by elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP).
According to what was mentioned by the Secretary of Public Security, the events occurred on the Calzada Heroico Colegio Militar when the officers presumably ordered him to stop but when he refused they went after him until they managed to subdue him.
In said action they found a short firearm with its respective stocked magazine whose legal carrying could not be verified, so it was secured and made available to the corresponding authorities for the investigations established by law.
Graduated since 2009 and graduated as a graduate in Communication Sciences and Techniques at the Autonomous University of Durango based in Culiacán.
Starting in March 2010, I was given the opportunity to enter EL DEBATE editorial, first as a reporter for the LA I newspaper, where I was developing myself as a reporter in different sections for an estimated period of two years.
Later I was given the opportunity to start my work in the same company, but now for the newspaper EL DEBATE where I began to develop myself in security issues, covering Nota Roja also as part of the team of reporters.
Currently, I am the editor of the Police section regarding the Culiacán area, with the purpose of providing the most truthful and objective information, with a good work group.
In addition, during my stay, I have been part of the team that has covered natural disasters such as Hurricane Manuel and Williams, the type of events that have impacted society.
In another part, it has different courses such as: The Penal Reform and the Construction of the News, Communication, and Feedback as part of Human Resources of EL DEBATE.
