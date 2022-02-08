A promise of American skiing, the young Nina O’Brien, had a strong crash during yesterday’s competition and suffered a fracture of the left tibia and fibula that left her out of the Winter Olympic Games that are disputed in the Chinese city of Beijing.

The 24-year-old was running sixth after her first race but hit the penultimate gate in her second race and was carried off the course on a stretcher.

“Nina suffered a compound fracture left tibia and fibula”, said a spokesman for the American team.

On her Instagram account, O’Brien lamented what happened from the hospital where she had already undergone surgery: “I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last gates differently”. after the incident she was replaced by her teammate for tomorrow’s slalom race.

What happened to Argentine skiers and skiers

The native of Bariloche Francesca Baruzzi obtained the 29th position yesterday. in the first heat of the women’s giant slalom event, in your debut at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The 24-year-old athlete, who was the flag bearer at the inauguration, finished in 34th place. in the first sleeve.

For the second round, Beruzzi improved his position when he managed to drop four places and finished on the 30th step of the women’s alpine skiing, to be 29th. in the general, according to the official website of the Beijing Olympic Games.

The proof he won it Swedish Sara Héctor, 29, who was the candidate, and justified her status as the great favorite in the specialty of the giant slalom of the Beijing 2022 Games, to obtain the first Olympic title of her career on the Chinese track of Yanqing.

For his part, Franco Dal Farra returned to compete this morning in Beijing from 5:50 (Argentine time) in the category free sprintand on Friday he will do it in 15 kilometers, always in cross-country skiing.

The remaining Argentine athletes waiting for their respective premieres at Beijing 2022 are Tomás Birkner, from Rionegro (alpine skiing), Nahiara Díaz and Victoria Rodríguez from Neuquén (cross-country), and Verónica Ravenna from Buenos Aires (luge).

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)