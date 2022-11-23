In recent years there has been a progressive digital migration of insurance sector, which from the classic physical channels has opened up to online channels. All this has led to a parallel change in habits in the purchase of insurance policies and products, which inevitably has also affected the choice and subscription of RCA motorcycle.

Consequently, if until some time ago the stipulation of amotorcycle insurance took place mainly through the classic agencies in the area, the advent of the web and the digital revolution are causing a real change of course.

Online portals, in fact, have shown that they can provide access to products with high quality standards and services capable of offering a high level of satisfaction.

Stipulate RCA moto online in a few clicks

An in-depth analysis of the reasons that today lead to subscribe to RCA Moto online allows you to understand how the trend is connected to the favorable combination of several factors. Among these it is possible to include the simplicity with which it is possible to evaluate and subscribe to the policy in a few clicks, directly from home.

In fact, relying on an industry-leading insurtech like webfox you can have a motorcycle insurance quote online through a process which, always making use of fully automated procedures, simply requires the insertion of the vehicle license plate and some personal data.

Furthermore, through online insurance portals, the results returned can be saved and studied in peacebefore being confirmed directly online and in total autonomy.

RCA moto online and accessory policies

The use of the network for the RCA motorcycle subscription it is often also favored by the opportunity to benefit from products which, in addition to always being just a click awayhave the same characteristics as those that can be subscribed to in a classic local agency.

In fact, online motorcycle policies offer the liability coverage for damage to third parties caused by the moving motorbike but, just like in the branches, they can eventually be personalized with the addition of optional policies.

At the request of the subscriber, in fact, a motorcycle RCA can include the legal protectionthe kasco policythe ancillary warranty theft and firei damage to the driverL’road assistancethe renunciation of revenge and all those non-compulsory covers for motorcycle RCA which can protect the vehicle, the driver and third parties.

Insurtech efficiency in online motorcycle policies

Another reason that in recent years has meant that online insurance companies have become a real point of reference for anyone looking for a motorcycle policy online, is linked to the concept of insurtech.

Today, in fact, the most important insurance channels have chosen to combine the field experience of solid financial companies with innovation guided by the most sophisticated technologies in terms of Artificial intelligence. The use of digital technology reduces errors, maximizes efficiency and offers optimized data management for the formulation of tailor-made motorcycle RCAs.

But even if it is above all the technological aspect that stands out, in buying one insurance solution the human factor is almost never lacking online: in fact, the best companies today combine the innovations offered by the digital experience with theassistance of specialized consultantswho make their skills available to ensure that each product can perfectly meet the specific needs of the subscriber.

Finally, the main online channels offer the best in terms of cybersecurityin order to protect subscribers from possible cyber attacks and promote atotally safe experience.