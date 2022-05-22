The most iconic brands of the Tera dei Motori showcase for the new edition of Motor Valley Fest. Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara are the brands chosen by the Romagna designer Aldo Drudi for the poster of the event unveiled in preview these days together with the claim “The Art of Innovation” created by the BorromeodeSilva studio in Milan. The supercars of the most representative car manufacturers appear together with the Rose window of the Modena Cathedral, a UNESCO heritage site.

Drudi, designer winner of the 2001 Compasso d’Oro Award, famous for the colors of the World Championship, is the author of most of the most famous MotoGP helmets. For this work he decided to create an aesthetics of movement immediately recognizable between acid and bright colors, for the 2022 edition of the largest open-air festival in the Emilia-Romagna Motor Land he conceived and created a poster that showcases six four and two-wheeled creations from the iconic brands of the Motor Valley: Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara. Behind them, the rose window of the Cathedral of Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A historical symbol joins the prodigies of design and technology in an embrace that projects Modena into the future.

“In addition to the logo that already tells a story of racing and speed”, hasexplained the designer Drudi“For the poster we have chosen as a background a detail of the Cathedral that would connect the international brands of the Motor Valley to the history and millenary culture of their land. Each of these companies has a distinctive color: red… Ferrari for Ferrari; red also for Ducatiwhich is distinguished by the type of vehicle; white for Maserati; blue for Lamborghini in a special blue-orange livery; black for Pagani and yellow for Dallara. The images have been redrawn by hand, imagining to recreate the volume with color patterns. The six-panel image summarizes the value, beauty and originality of wonderful vehicles that have the speed drawn on them. It was not necessary to add any type of line to emphasize the movement. Thanks to their aerodynamics, they are different and recognizable at first glance. In the distinctive signs of the bodywork there is everything: speed, beauty and value of the Motor Valley. ” The open-air festival dedicated to the Land of Motors will be held in Modena from 26 to 29 May.