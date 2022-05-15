Luca Marini hits the ninth position at the French GP today at the historic Bugatti circuit in Le Mans. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team driver returns to the points together with his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, 12th at the finish. Starting from the fifth row in P15 on the Ducati DesmosediciGP, Luca immediately keeps contact with the group fighting for the Top-10 and is ninth under the checkered flag. With today’s points and on the eve of the Italian GP which will take place in two weeks at Mugello, he is 16th in the overall (21 points, ed), always on the finish line so far during the season. First among the Bezzecchi rookies, 13th yesterday in qualifying, and today forced to recover after a complicated start to the race and the P20 at the end of the first lap. He is 12th and maintains the first place among the rookies also in the standings with 19 points.

Luca Marini: “I am happy with the race and satisfied with what we did over the weekend. I was starting back and I wanted to put the soft in front to be able to recover as many positions as possible at the start. On the grid then I opted, also to start on a par with the other riders, for the average. It was not an easy race, alone I was able to keep up with the 32.4 / 32.5 while in the slipstream I struggled and couldn’t overtake. I lost ground in the first laps and also in the final, but surely we close the GP with a positive sign to better face the next races and fix the last aspects that we lack to stay with the strongest“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “A good race, especially the finish. I managed to keep a very good pace, similar to the riders in front. At the start, unfortunately, I still pay for a bit of experience, I didn’t immediately have the feeling I would like and then I always find myself having to recover positions. The team is working very well, even Ducati and the Academy support us in the best possible way. We continue like this for a step forward in qualifying in order to be able to face the early stages of the race in the future“.